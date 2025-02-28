Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (DIVO) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 27th

Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.167 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.
Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF stock opened at $41.40 on Friday. Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $42.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.60 and its 200 day moving average is $41.26. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 0.77.
Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF Company Profile
