Amplify High Income ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSEARCA:YYY)

Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

Amplify High Income ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

YYY traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,813. The firm has a market cap of $551.41 million, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.03. Amplify High Income ETF has a 52-week low of $11.42 and a 52-week high of $12.40.

Amplify High Income ETF Company Profile

The Amplify High Income ETF (YYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE High Income index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed closed-end funds, weighted by yield, discount to NAV, and trading volume. There are no restrictions on the assets or strategies of the underlying funds. YYY was launched on Jun 12, 2013 and is managed by Amplify.

