Amplify High Income ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSEARCA:YYY)

Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.
Amplify High Income ETF Trading Down 1.7 %
YYY traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,813. The firm has a market cap of $551.41 million, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.03. Amplify High Income ETF has a 52-week low of $11.42 and a 52-week high of $12.40.
Amplify High Income ETF Company Profile
