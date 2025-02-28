Amplify CWP Growth & Income ETF (NYSEARCA:QDVO) Declares Dividend of $0.20

Amplify CWP Growth & Income ETF (NYSEARCA:QDVO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.1984 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Amplify CWP Growth & Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.
Amplify CWP Growth & Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Amplify CWP Growth & Income ETF stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,136. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.72 million and a PE ratio of 35.94. Amplify CWP Growth & Income ETF has a 52 week low of $23.75 and a 52 week high of $29.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.20.
Amplify CWP Growth & Income ETF Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Amplify CWP Growth & Income ETF
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Volatility Is Back: 3 Stocks To Cushion the S&P 500’s Swings
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- 2 Catalysts That Could Push NVIDIA Stock Up 30% This Year
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Do GM Stock Buybacks Make the Stock Buyable For Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Amplify CWP Growth & Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify CWP Growth & Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.