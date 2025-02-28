Amplify CWP Growth & Income ETF (NYSEARCA:QDVO) Declares Dividend of $0.20

Amplify CWP Growth & Income ETF (NYSEARCA:QDVO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.1984 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Amplify CWP Growth & Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Amplify CWP Growth & Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Amplify CWP Growth & Income ETF stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,136. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.72 million and a PE ratio of 35.94. Amplify CWP Growth & Income ETF has a 52 week low of $23.75 and a 52 week high of $29.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.20.

Amplify CWP Growth & Income ETF Company Profile

The Amplify CWP Growth & Income ETF (QDVO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund holds long exposure to the Russell 1000 Growth Index and writes exchange-traded call options on them. The fund offers a balanced approach to growth and income by actively managing a narrow portfolio of large-cap US equities with strong growth potential.

