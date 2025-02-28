AMERISAFE, Inc. (AMSF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 7th

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, March 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th.

AMERISAFE has increased its dividend by an average of 8.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. AMERISAFE has a payout ratio of 68.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect AMERISAFE to earn $2.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.9%.

NASDAQ:AMSF opened at $50.80 on Friday. AMERISAFE has a one year low of $41.97 and a one year high of $60.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.62. The stock has a market cap of $967.74 million, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.35.

AMERISAFE ( NASDAQ:AMSF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $73.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.37 million. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 19.49%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AMERISAFE will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers’ compensation insurance in the United States. The company provides benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It sells its products through retail and wholesale brokers and agents; and small and mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

