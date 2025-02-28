American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Purchased by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $105.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.31. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.16 and a 1 year high of $107.84. The firm has a market cap of $56.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.58.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 11.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.43%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AEP. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Guggenheim upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Scotiabank cut American Electric Power from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.46.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

