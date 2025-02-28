American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Stock Holdings Lessened by U S Global Investors Inc.

U S Global Investors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,604,634 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 2,483,554 shares during the quarter. American Airlines Group accounts for about 11.4% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. U S Global Investors Inc. owned about 1.01% of American Airlines Group worth $115,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 57,339,666 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $644,498,000 after acquiring an additional 458,310 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,575,571 shares of the airline’s stock worth $44,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,667 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 379.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,667,539 shares of the airline’s stock worth $18,743,000 after buying an additional 1,319,859 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,033,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $16,490,000. 52.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

AAL stock opened at $14.53 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a one year low of $9.07 and a one year high of $19.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.03 and its 200 day moving average is $14.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.47. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 1.56%. Research analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAL has been the topic of several research reports. Redburn Atlantic upgraded American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Melius Research upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Angela Owens sold 51,906 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $890,187.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,927,865.80. The trade was a 31.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert D. Isom, Jr. sold 102,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total value of $1,763,009.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,967,984 shares in the company, valued at $51,079,004.64. The trade was a 3.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

