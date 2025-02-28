Ambev S.A. (ABEV) to Issue Dividend of $0.02 on April 14th

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0221 per share on Monday, April 14th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th.

Ambev has a dividend payout ratio of 83.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Ambev to earn $0.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.2%.

Shares of Ambev stock opened at $2.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.14. Ambev has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 billion. Ambev had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 16.12%. As a group, analysts predict that Ambev will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ABEV shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ambev in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ambev from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America cut Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambev in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.45.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.

