Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Ambev had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.42 billion.

Ambev Price Performance

Ambev stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,024,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,578,664. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.04. Ambev has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $2.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ambev Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a $0.0221 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. Ambev’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ABEV shares. Bank of America cut Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ambev in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ambev from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambev in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ambev presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.45.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.

