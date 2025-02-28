Amarc Resources Ltd. (CVE:AHR) Senior Officer Buys C$49,700.00 in Stock

Amarc Resources Ltd. (CVE:AHR – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Trevor Thomas acquired 70,000 shares of Amarc Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,700.00.

Amarc Resources Stock Performance

Amarc Resources stock opened at C$0.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Amarc Resources Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$0.10 and a 1-year high of C$0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$143.96 million, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.49 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.28.

Amarc Resources Company Profile

Amarc Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. It holds 100% interest in the IKE project covering an area of 462 square kilometers located in the Gold Bridge, south-central British Columbia; the DUKE project covering an area of 678 square kilometers located northeast of Smithers, central British Columbia; and the JOY project covering an area of 492 square kilometers located in the Toodoggone region of north-central British Columbia.

