Amarc Resources Ltd. (CVE:AHR) Senior Officer Buys C$49,700.00 in Stock

Amarc Resources Ltd. (CVE:AHR – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Trevor Thomas acquired 70,000 shares of Amarc Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,700.00.
Amarc Resources Stock Performance
Amarc Resources stock opened at C$0.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Amarc Resources Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$0.10 and a 1-year high of C$0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$143.96 million, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.49 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.28.
Amarc Resources Company Profile
