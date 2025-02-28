Amalgamated Bank Has $4.55 Million Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,737 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,202 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $4,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 17,533.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 126.8% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HBAN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $16.25 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.06.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $16.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.07. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $18.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.02.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 11.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.41%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.