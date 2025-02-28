Amalgamated Bank Acquires 5,696 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,696 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $4,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,426,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,589,000 after buying an additional 192,465 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,339,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $502,228,000 after acquiring an additional 114,085 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,191,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,492,000 after acquiring an additional 19,542 shares during the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $1,250,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 120.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 226,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,212,000 after purchasing an additional 123,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:OHI opened at $36.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.99. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.66 and a 1-year high of $44.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.02. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.33. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 38.65% and a return on equity of 9.71%. On average, equities analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 172.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

Featured Stories

