Altrius Capital Management Inc Purchases 38,751 Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Altrius Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 272,527 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,751 shares during the period. BP makes up 2.2% of Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in BP were worth $8,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BP by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,360 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 24,252 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in BP by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 660,538 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $19,526,000 after buying an additional 14,436 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of BP by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 465,242 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $13,753,000 after purchasing an additional 10,262 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP during the third quarter worth approximately $857,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in BP during the third quarter worth $5,089,000. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BP alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BP shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. DZ Bank lowered shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BP from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on BP from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.76.

BP Stock Performance

NYSE:BP opened at $33.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.39. The stock has a market cap of $88.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 414.11, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.64. BP p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $27.82 and a twelve month high of $40.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.12). BP had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 10.96%. As a group, equities analysts predict that BP p.l.c. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. BP’s payout ratio is presently 2,375.00%.

BP Profile

(Free Report)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.