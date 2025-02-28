Altrius Capital Management Inc Increases Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Altrius Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 463,895 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 23,412 shares during the quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc owned approximately 0.05% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $4,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,997,580 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $385,258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,569,223 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 43.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,969,188 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $98,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329,857 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter worth about $24,226,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 15.5% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 6,955,880 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $62,325,000 after purchasing an additional 934,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.1% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,594,475 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $68,046,000 after buying an additional 817,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $11.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.72. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $22.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.10, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.64.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $39.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 17.61% and a negative net margin of 5.87%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.63.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

