Altrius Capital Management Inc Has $1.05 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Altrius Capital Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,277 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Argyle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Argyle Capital Management LLC now owns 23,440 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Oracle by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 19,496 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,006 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,044 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,007,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 23,017 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,836,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Trading Down 4.5 %

ORCL stock opened at $164.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $110.36 and a one year high of $198.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $169.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.13. The company has a market capitalization of $460.68 billion, a PE ratio of 40.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.05.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 133.25% and a net margin of 21.16%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 2,101,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.35, for a total transaction of $389,448,893.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,331,027.20. This trade represents a 65.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Oracle from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Oracle to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Oracle from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.73.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

