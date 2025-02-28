Altrius Capital Management Inc Buys 159 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Altrius Capital Management Inc increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Altrius Capital Management Inc owned 0.10% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $4,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 8,289.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 16,828 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 36.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 6,864 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 36.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 23,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 6,172 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 398.1% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 15,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 12,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 892.9% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSM stock opened at $79.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.91. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.79 and a 12 month high of $104.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $928.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.90 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is 81.15%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MSM shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.80.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

