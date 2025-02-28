Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01, Zacks reports. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 199,076.92% and a negative return on equity of 55.81%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.00 million.

Altimmune Stock Performance

Shares of ALT stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.45. 556,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,159,669. Altimmune has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $14.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.18. The firm has a market cap of $458.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 0.19.

Get Altimmune alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALT. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. William Blair began coverage on Altimmune in a report on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Altimmune in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altimmune has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Altimmune Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.