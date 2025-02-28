Alternative Access First Priority CLO Bond ETF Announces Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEARCA:AAA)

Alternative Access First Priority CLO Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AAA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0947 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

Alternative Access First Priority CLO Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of AAA traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.09. The company had a trading volume of 39,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,796. Alternative Access First Priority CLO Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.95 and a 1-year high of $25.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.11.

About Alternative Access First Priority CLO Bond ETF

The AXS First Priority CLO Bond ETF (AAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide income by actively selecting USD-denominated, investment-grade collateralized loan obligations, or CLO bonds, of any maturity. AAA was launched on Sep 9, 2020 and is managed by AXS Investments.

