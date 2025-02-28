Alternative Access First Priority CLO Bond ETF Announces Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEARCA:AAA)

Alternative Access First Priority CLO Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AAA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0947 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.
Alternative Access First Priority CLO Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of AAA traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.09. The company had a trading volume of 39,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,796. Alternative Access First Priority CLO Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.95 and a 1-year high of $25.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.11.
About Alternative Access First Priority CLO Bond ETF
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Alternative Access First Priority CLO Bond ETF
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Volatility Is Back: 3 Stocks To Cushion the S&P 500’s Swings
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- 2 Catalysts That Could Push NVIDIA Stock Up 30% This Year
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Do GM Stock Buybacks Make the Stock Buyable For Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Alternative Access First Priority CLO Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alternative Access First Priority CLO Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.