Almaden Minerals (TSE:AMM) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (TSE:AMM – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:AAU) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.07 and traded as high as C$0.13. Almaden Minerals shares last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 18,100 shares traded.

Almaden Minerals Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 23.78, a current ratio of 8.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.04.

About Almaden Minerals

Almaden Minerals Ltd is an exploration stage company and is engaged in the exploration and development of properties in Canada and Mexico. The company owns an interest in the Tuligtic project in Puebla State, Mexico. Tuligtic covers the Ixtaca Gold-Silver Deposit.

