Alamos Gold Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%.

Alamos Gold has a dividend payout ratio of 7.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Alamos Gold to earn $1.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.6%.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Alamos Gold Price Performance

Shares of Alamos Gold stock opened at $22.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.51. Alamos Gold has a 52-week low of $11.36 and a 52-week high of $24.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.58 and a 200-day moving average of $19.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $375.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.06 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 10.05%. Equities research analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Alamos Gold from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AGI

About Alamos Gold

(Get Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.