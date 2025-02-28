Alamos Gold Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%.
Alamos Gold has a dividend payout ratio of 7.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Alamos Gold to earn $1.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.6%.
Alamos Gold Price Performance
Shares of Alamos Gold stock opened at $22.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.51. Alamos Gold has a 52-week low of $11.36 and a 52-week high of $24.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.58 and a 200-day moving average of $19.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.16.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Alamos Gold from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.06.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AGI
About Alamos Gold
Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Alamos Gold
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist: Unlocking Tomorrow’s Winners Today
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Why Smart Investors Are Watching These 3 Undervalued Stocks
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- 3 Stocks Breaking Out with More Growth Potential Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.