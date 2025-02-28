Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CTO Sells $101,507.00 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $101,507.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 173,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,161,990.19. This represents a 0.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of ABNB stock traded down $4.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $139.45. 4,409,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,111,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $87.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.12. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.38 and a twelve month high of $170.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 32.29%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABNB. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Airbnb to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Airbnb from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABNB. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. CAP Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

