AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Takes $208,000 Position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at $520,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 180,327 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,146,000 after acquiring an additional 49,386 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,270,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 65,928 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 8,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,037 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPR shares. TD Cowen raised Spirit AeroSystems to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $37.25 target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit AeroSystems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Spirit AeroSystems Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of SPR opened at $34.45 on Friday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.32 and a twelve month high of $37.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.25.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

Featured Stories

