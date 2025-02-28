AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,104 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,085 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Group accounts for about 1.8% of AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $5,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 124.0% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Advantage Trust Co grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $113.00 target price (up from $111.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.09.

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 4,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.35, for a total transaction of $499,197.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,749,822.95. This represents a 3.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Arif Husain sold 4,112 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.27, for a total value of $449,318.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,021,136. This trade represents a 10.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $103.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.32. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.49 and a 52 week high of $125.81.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.08). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 20.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $1.27 dividend. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 55.46%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

