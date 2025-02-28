AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Has $468,000 Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 219.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 831.2% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 25,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,296,000 after purchasing an additional 22,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 34,615.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,487,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,265,000 after buying an additional 5,471,634 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG stock opened at $398.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $417.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $399.94. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $321.29 and a one year high of $429.11. The stock has a market cap of $386.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

