AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.31 Million Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Expeditors International of Washington comprises 1.5% of AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $4,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXPD. Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Maia Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 339.9% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXPD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.56.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of EXPD opened at $116.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.37. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.36 and a 12 month high of $131.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $146,925.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,571.84. The trade was a 14.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Paul Carlile sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total transaction of $363,330.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,164.82. This trade represents a 23.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

