AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 194.4% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $268.69 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $250.07 and a 1 year high of $289.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.68. The firm has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 0.72.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

