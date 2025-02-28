A&I Financial Services LLC Purchases Shares of 63,646 SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

A&I Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 63,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,172,000. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for about 2.1% of A&I Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 1,467,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,074,000 after buying an additional 109,349 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 105,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 5,355 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 57,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Brown Financial Advisors raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Financial Advisors now owns 224,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,646,000 after purchasing an additional 9,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 370,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,658,000 after purchasing an additional 32,244 shares in the last quarter.

SPDW opened at $36.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.92. The company has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.91. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $33.11 and a 1-year high of $38.00.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

