A&I Financial Services LLC Makes New $217,000 Investment in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

A&I Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10,066.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 425,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 421,703 shares during the last quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $420,000. River Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.5% during the third quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 367,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,319,000 after buying an additional 7,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,760,000 after buying an additional 3,942 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of IVW opened at $99.34 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $107.14. The stock has a market cap of $55.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.26.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

