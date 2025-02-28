A&I Financial Services LLC Invests $38.18 Million in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

A&I Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 172,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $38,177,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 37.2% of A&I Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. A&I Financial Services LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $212.39 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $191.34 and a 1 year high of $244.98. The stock has a market cap of $68.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.76.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

