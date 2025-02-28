A&I Financial Services LLC Acquires Shares of 11,827 Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

A&I Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,827 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 5,795 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 7,412 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,484 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. 45.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RCI. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Rogers Communications Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Rogers Communications stock opened at $27.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.57 and a 12-month high of $44.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.75.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 25.19%. Analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.347 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.05%.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

