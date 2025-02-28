agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Trading Up 5.6% on Analyst Upgrade

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $3.00 to $3.50. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. agilon health traded as high as $3.58 and last traded at $3.55. 318,263 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 5,431,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.36.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of agilon health from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1.75 to $2.25 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. JMP Securities downgraded agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Macquarie began coverage on agilon health in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of agilon health in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on agilon health from $2.50 to $3.15 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.95.

In related news, Director Karen Mcloughlin acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 73,166 shares in the company, valued at $160,965.20. This trade represents a 51.90 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John William Wulf acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.18 per share, for a total transaction of $98,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 206,133 shares in the company, valued at $449,369.94. This represents a 27.93 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 77,500 shares of company stock valued at $169,600 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of agilon health by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,331,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,431,000 after acquiring an additional 9,346,295 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in agilon health by 187.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,212,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706,357 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in agilon health by 2,251.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,028,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,993 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of agilon health by 1,042.7% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 2,108,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of agilon health by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,541,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498,524 shares during the period.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.94 and a 200-day moving average of $3.04.

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

