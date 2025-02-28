AES (NYSE:AES) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.100-2.260 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.030. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AES also updated its FY25 guidance to $2.10-2.26 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:AES traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.66. 27,517,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,713,907. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.59. AES has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $22.21.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. AES had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 8.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AES will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.176 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.61%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AES shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AES from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of AES from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. HSBC began coverage on AES in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised AES to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on AES in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AES currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.80.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

