AES (NYSE:AES) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.20, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. AES had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 27.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. AES updated its FY25 guidance to $2.10-2.26 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 2.100-2.260 EPS.

AES stock traded up $1.28 on Friday, hitting $11.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,517,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,713,907. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.59. AES has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $22.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.176 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.61%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AES. Susquehanna decreased their price target on AES from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of AES from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AES from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of AES to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on AES in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

