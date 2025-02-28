AerCap Holdings (AER) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 on April 3rd

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This is a boost from AerCap’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

AerCap has a dividend payout ratio of 8.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AerCap to earn $11.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.3%.

AER stock opened at $102.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.98. AerCap has a 52 week low of $76.14 and a 52 week high of $107.36.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.75. AerCap had a net margin of 32.38% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Research analysts anticipate that AerCap will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AER. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of AerCap in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up previously from $113.00) on shares of AerCap in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on AerCap from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.17.

AerCap declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

