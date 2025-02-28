AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (NASDAQ:DWSH) Short Interest Update

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (NASDAQ:DWSH – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,700 shares, a growth of 1,933.3% from the January 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.
AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF Trading Up 1.4 %
DWSH opened at $7.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.00 and its 200-day moving average is $7.18. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $7.77.
AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.4339 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.
Institutional Trading of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF
About AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF
The AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (DWSH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is actively managed to achieve long-term capital appreciation by shorting US-listed large-cap companies exhibiting weak relative strength. DWSH was launched on Jul 10, 2018 and is managed by AdvisorShares.
