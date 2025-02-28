Advisor OS LLC Trims Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Advisor OS LLC reduced its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 759 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ANSS. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the third quarter valued at $73,345,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 3.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,703,249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,179,966,000 after acquiring an additional 106,187 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 34.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 386,708 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,217,000 after acquiring an additional 100,042 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 445,891 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $150,381,000 after acquiring an additional 47,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 8.0% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 603,394 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $192,259,000 after acquiring an additional 44,605 shares in the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANSS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on ANSYS from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on ANSYS from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

ANSYS Stock Performance

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $330.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $342.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $333.46. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.82 and a twelve month high of $363.03. The company has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a PE ratio of 50.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $882.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.46 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 22.62%. On average, research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ANSYS

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.62, for a total value of $67,324.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,606.60. This trade represents a 5.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.