Advisor OS LLC Takes Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Advisor OS LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 534.5% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 2,431.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in Polaris by 187.4% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Polaris by 232.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Polaris by 19.9% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PII opened at $44.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Polaris Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.85 and a 1 year high of $100.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.50.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. Polaris had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 1.54%. Analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is 136.73%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PII shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Polaris from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Polaris from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Polaris from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Polaris from $65.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.17.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

