Advisor OS LLC Sells 1,792 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Advisor OS LLC decreased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,792 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,229.6% during the fourth quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NEE stock opened at $69.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.37. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.95 and a 1-year high of $86.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $143.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 28.06%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NEE. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.85.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total value of $162,258.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,867,504.43. This trade represents a 7.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

