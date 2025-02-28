Advisor OS LLC Sells 1,718 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Advisor OS LLC cut its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 46.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,718 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nordson by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 173,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,533,000 after purchasing an additional 20,217 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 514,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,138,000 after acquiring an additional 48,720 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 321,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,499,000 after acquiring an additional 61,430 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 113.8% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 29,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,661,000 after acquiring an additional 15,524 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 15,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,046 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.79, for a total transaction of $268,620.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,519,286.13. The trade was a 15.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NDSN shares. Baird R W downgraded shares of Nordson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Loop Capital raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Nordson from $295.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $237.00 target price (down previously from $294.00) on shares of Nordson in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Nordson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $219.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.25.

Nordson Stock Down 0.7 %

Nordson stock opened at $209.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.22. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.83 and a fifty-two week high of $279.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.02). Nordson had a net margin of 16.93% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The company had revenue of $615.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 39.69%.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Further Reading

