Advisor OS LLC Lowers Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Advisor OS LLC trimmed its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AWK. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 1,131.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,438,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,320 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 4,227.0% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 711,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 695,474 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 268.0% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 537,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,868,000 after buying an additional 391,166 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter worth about $43,872,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 129.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 502,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,470,000 after buying an additional 283,579 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Water Works Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $134.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.35. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.34 and a 1-year high of $150.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.72.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 22.44%. As a group, research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 56.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AWK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on American Water Works from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on American Water Works from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.57.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

