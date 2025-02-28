Advisor OS LLC Has $346,000 Stock Holdings in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Advisor OS LLC cut its position in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 87.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,854 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in APi Group were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in APi Group by 20.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 173,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after purchasing an additional 29,175 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in APi Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 72,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. acquired a new stake in APi Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,941,000. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in APi Group by 42.9% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 243,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,055,000 after purchasing an additional 73,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in APi Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 20,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APG stock opened at $38.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.97. APi Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.44 and a fifty-two week high of $41.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of -19.71 and a beta of 1.55.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on APG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised APi Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on APi Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on APi Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of APi Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of APi Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, APi Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

