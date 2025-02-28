Advisor OS LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Advisor OS LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 238.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,876 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $261,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 37.7% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $603,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $19.78 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $20.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.16 and its 200 day moving average is $19.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.89.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

