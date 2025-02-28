Advisor OS LLC Decreases Stock Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Advisor OS LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 44.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,444 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EXPO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 63.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 630,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,701,000 after purchasing an additional 245,086 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exponent during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,261,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Exponent by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,505,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,597,000 after acquiring an additional 69,099 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Exponent by 219.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 96,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,127,000 after acquiring an additional 66,263 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 342,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,548,000 after acquiring an additional 62,760 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exponent alerts:

Insider Transactions at Exponent

In related news, VP Richard Reiss sold 1,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total value of $149,174.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,674. This represents a 49.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Price Performance

NASDAQ EXPO opened at $85.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.90 and its 200 day moving average is $99.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 40.38 and a beta of 0.71. Exponent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.21 and a 1 year high of $115.75.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Exponent had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 19.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Exponent Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is 56.60%.

About Exponent

(Free Report)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.