Advisor OS LLC Buys Shares of 3,644 The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Advisor OS LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,644 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. New Street Research raised shares of Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $160.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.45.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Trade Desk stock opened at $71.49 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.44 and a fifty-two week high of $141.53. The stock has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a PE ratio of 91.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.44.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 16.08%. As a group, analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $564.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trade Desk news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,298 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total value of $509,570.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,754,459.04. The trade was a 4.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 18,207 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total transaction of $2,283,886.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 704,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,338,485.76. This represents a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,029 shares of company stock worth $5,004,296. 9.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

