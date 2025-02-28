Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC lessened its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 843 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,196,175 shares of the software company’s stock worth $619,355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 586.4% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV acquired a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $858,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE opened at $437.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $439.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $491.88. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $403.75 and a 52 week high of $587.75. The company has a market capitalization of $190.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. TD Cowen cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $625.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $640.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $685.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $570.88.

Get Our Latest Report on Adobe

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 334 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.83, for a total value of $145,567.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,203.55. The trade was a 11.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Ricks bought 2,250 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $443.98 per share, with a total value of $998,955.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,796.32. The trade was a 82.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 5,681 shares of company stock worth $2,525,126 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.