Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Given “Neutral” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their neutral rating on shares of Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports.

ACET has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Adicet Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACET opened at $0.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.86. Adicet Bio has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $2.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adicet Bio by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. bought a new stake in Adicet Bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $931,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Adicet Bio by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 794,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 87,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adicet Bio by 14.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 768,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 97,567 shares during the period. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 90,554 shares during the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) to facilitate durable activity in patients. Its lead product candidate is ADI-001, an allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapy expressing a CAR targeting CD20, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and relapsed or refractory aggressive B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

