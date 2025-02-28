Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.31, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $445.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.83 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 7.78%. Acushnet updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Acushnet Trading Up 0.6 %

GOLF traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.27. The company had a trading volume of 56,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,015. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.60. Acushnet has a 52 week low of $58.54 and a 52 week high of $76.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GOLF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $69.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Acushnet from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

