Acima Private Wealth LLC Purchases 1,175 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Able Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 17,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $107.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.48 and a 200 day moving average of $107.34. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $105.00 and a 12 month high of $108.81.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

