Acima Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Defiance Connective Technologies ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXG)

Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Defiance Connective Technologies ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Separately, Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in Defiance Connective Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,486,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SIXG opened at $47.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.71 million, a P/E ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 1.04. Defiance Connective Technologies ETF has a 52 week low of $35.33 and a 52 week high of $51.44.

The Defiance Connective Technologies ETF (SIXG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlueStar Connective Technologies index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed companies involved in the rollout of connective technologies. Investments consist of 50 companies, selected and weighted based on market capitalization.

