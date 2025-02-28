AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,200 shares, a growth of 886.9% from the January 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AB Volvo (publ) has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

AB Volvo (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS VLVLY opened at $31.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.30. AB Volvo has a 1-year low of $23.27 and a 1-year high of $32.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.06.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 27.91%. On average, research analysts predict that AB Volvo will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, the United States, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company provides heavy-duty trucks for long-haulage and construction work and light-duty trucks for distribution purposes under the Volvo, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and chassis under the Prevost and Volvo Bus brands.

