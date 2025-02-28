AB Conservative Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AB Conservative Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,200 shares, an increase of 283.1% from the January 31st total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

AB Conservative Buffer ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:BUFC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.02. The stock had a trading volume of 4,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,697. AB Conservative Buffer ETF has a 1-year low of $35.96 and a 1-year high of $40.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.95.

Get AB Conservative Buffer ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AB Conservative Buffer ETF during the third quarter valued at $3,250,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in AB Conservative Buffer ETF by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of AB Conservative Buffer ETF by 355.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 35,036 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AB Conservative Buffer ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AB Conservative Buffer ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $421,000.

About AB Conservative Buffer ETF

The AB Conservative Buffer ETF (BUFC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (ticker: SPY), up to a cap while buffering the first 15% decline. The fund resets its buffer and cap levels every three-months BUFC was launched on Dec 13, 2023 and is issued by AB Funds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AB Conservative Buffer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Conservative Buffer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.